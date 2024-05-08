Biden, Trump win Indiana presidential primaries

Washington: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the Indiana Democratic and Republican primaries ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Tuesday's win gives Trump, already the presumptive Republican nominee, another 58 delegates, according to US media reports.

Trump, 77, was the only active candidate on Indiana’s Republican ballot.

President Biden, also the presumptive Democratic Party candidate, won all 79 delegates in Indiana’s Democratic primary.

In Indiana, 81-year-old Biden’s name was the only one that appeared on the ballot.