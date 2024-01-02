Biden unplugged: President goes off-script in election fundraisers

Washington: As president, Joe Biden has relied heavily on Teleprompters and pre-written scripts for his public speeches, a mostly disciplined approach that's been in sharp contrast to his decades of free-wheeling, sometimes less-than-diplomatic remarks.

But holding a microphone in a room of donors who support his 2024 re-election campaign, Democrat Biden in recent months has dug into the Chinese government, the Republican Party and US ally Israel for its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

He's likely just getting started. The 2024 campaign trail will include dozens of fundraising events.

Biden first told donors in June that he considered Chinese President Xi Jinping to be a dictator, prompting howls of protest from Beijing.

Biden, 81, said at a fundraiser in December that he might not have launched his re-election bid if Republican Donald Trump, who he defeated in 2020, was not also running, a discordant message for a campaign battling concerns about his age and low approval ratings. Trump is 77.

Then, on Dec. 12, Biden said he brought up Israel's "indiscriminate" bombing in a private discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first time Biden has publicly expressed real frustration with Netanyahu's government since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and Israel's retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Biden's open-mic disclosures are clashing with the White House system built to keep him on script.

The comments sometimes baffle, rankle, or worry his aides, who are forced to explain or contradict them later.

They often struggle to shift attention back to the administration's message of the day, or explain why Biden's comments are seemingly at odds with official US policy.

As Biden himself has acknowledged, his candor can sometimes cause problems. "No one ever doubts I mean what I say," Biden told donors last year. "The problem is I sometimes say all that I mean."

The White House and the Biden re-election campaign declined to comment.