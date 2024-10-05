Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Biden warns Trump may not peacefully concede US election

Biden said it was notable that Trump's running mate, US Senator J D Vance, would not confirm during this week's vice presidential debate that he would accept the outcome of the vote next month.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 22:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 22:19 IST
World newsUSJoe BidenDonald TrumpUS Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us