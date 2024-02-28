Biden wins Democratic primary, Trump defeats Indian-American Nikki Haley in Michigan primary

“Trump continues to face a faction of Republicans who refuse to back his candidacy despite his chokehold on the nomination. Biden was confronted with a protest movement urging Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in the primary over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Early returns showed that “uncommitted” was poised to easily garner more than 10 per cent of the vote statewide,” the Politico reported.

While for Biden, the main political threat has come from progressives and like-minded voters, for Trump, the threats have been both political and legal. “His unbroken swing of early state victories has given him a commanding position in Republican politics. But he remains embroiled in court cases stemming from his business practices and his time in office,” the daily said.

Earlier in the day, the Haley campaign said that it was going ahead with the Super Tuesday fight. 'She’s in Michigan today and heading to Super Tuesday states across the country over the next week. We must get it right this election!” Haley's campaign said.

In an interview with CNN, Haley said that she has concerns about both Biden and Trump.

“I have serious concerns about Donald Trump. I have even more concerns about Joe Biden. But I don't think either one should be president, and that's why I'm running. And so I'm going to continue to run as long as Americans say they want a choice, as long as Americans say they want someone to vote for. I'm going to continue to do that,” Haley said.

“And what a blessing it is in America that we can. This is not Russia where you've got a dictator that goes and kills his political opponents. This is America where people can have their voices heard. This is America where you can go and be anything you want to be without anyone getting in the way. This is America that was built on faith, family, and country,” Haley told CNN.