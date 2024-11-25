Home
'Big mistake', says Israel's far-right minister as Tel Aviv moves towards ceasefire with Hezbollah

Efforts to clinch a truce appeared to be advancing last week when US mediator Amos Hochstein declared significant progress after talks in Beirut before holding meetings in Israel and then returning to Washington.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 13:02 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 13:02 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonHezbollah

