Billionaire plans dive to the Titanic in a newly designed submersible year after OceanGate disaster

“Our is just not a trip to the Titanic,” Connor said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s a research mission.”

“The other purpose is to demonstrate to people around the globe that you can build a revolutionary, first-of-its-kid sub and dive it safely and successfully to great depths,” he added.

The custom sub, which Connor plans to call “The Explorer — Return to the Titanic,” is still in the design phase and will be based on an existing submarine design that Lahey had worked on for years. It is listed on the Triton website as the Abyssal Explorer, an acrylic-hulled vessel that can reach depths of 13,000 feet, “the perfect submersible for repeated trips to the deep ocean.”

“Once subsurface, the submersible’s hydrodynamic shape — with wings folded — speeds the descent to 13,000 feet,” the company said on its website. “The journey takes less than two hours, significantly faster than previously possible.” It will be the first acrylic-hulled sub to reach such depths, Connor said, expanding the visibility of a deep-sea sub from small window portals and cameras to a 320-degree view.

“Frankly, the technology didn’t exist even six or eight years ago,” Connor said. “It’s only been with recent developments in the last five years that you could build this.”

An interview request with Lahey was referred to Connor’s spokesperson, who said that only Connor would speak about the expedition.

Connor said his interest in venturing down to the Titanic in a new vessel stems from his broader interest in advancing ocean exploration, in this case by innovating the field's best tool — the submersible.

“The best way, in my limited experience, to explore the ocean, is in a submersible,” he said.

The final cost of the sub is still to be determined, but Connor said it would be in the millions.

Connor took great pains to contrast the submersible that he plans to use on his dive to the Titanic with that used in the deadly voyage to the sunken ship a year ago.

After the Titan disaster on June 18, 2023, criticism emerged from recreational and professional underwater explorers about the vessel’s cost-saving design choices.

The vessel disappeared under the dark waters of the North Atlantic, losing contact with its Canadian expedition ship on the surface, MV Polar Prince, about 400 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, an hour and 45 minutes into its journey.

On board were Stockton Rush, 61, the founder and CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, who was piloting the vessel; Hamish Harding, 58, a British businessman and explorer; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, a French maritime expert; Shahzada Dawood, 48, a British Pakistani businessman; and his son, Suleman, 19.