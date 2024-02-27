Bird flu reaches mainland Antarctica for first time, scientists say

A deadly type of bird flu has been confirmed on the mainland of Antarctica for the first time, scientists said, a potential risk for the southern region's huge penguin colonies.

"This discovery demonstrates for the first time that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus has reached Antarctica despite the distance and natural barriers that separate it from other continents," Argentina's Higher Council for Scientific Investigation (CSIC) said on Sunday.

The presence of the virus was confirmed on Feb 24 in samples of dead skua seabirds, which were found by Argentine scientists near the Antarctic base Primavera, CSIC added.