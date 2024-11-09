Blurred lines: 'Fictosexual' man celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with vocaloid 'wife' in Japan

<p>The birthplace of animes and mangas, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a> is considered to be a treasue trove of art, culture, and tradition. Therefore, it goes without saying that a number of iconic and memorable fictional characters from animes, comic books or graphic novels have come out of this country. Hence, over-zealous fans and admirers of such characters aren't hard to find - not just in Japan, but all across the world.</p><p>But what if one's love for their favourite fictional character turns into a romantic one, or something even more than that? A 41-year-old Japanese man might have a thing or two to say something about that. As bizarre as it may sound, Japan's Akihiko Kondo is happily married to a fictitious vocaloid named Hatsune Miku, and recently celebrated their sixth anniversary with much vigour and fervour.</p><p>With much excitement, Kondo shared the receipt for a cake he purchased for their anniversary, which was on November 4, in a post on Instagram on October 23.</p>.<p>“I like Miku very much. Happy six-year anniversary,” a message dedicated to his fictitious wife written on the cake read.</p>.<p>Reminiscing about his childhood, Kondo admitted to having romantic feelings for women during his time in secondary school, as per Japanese news organization <em>The Mainichi Shimbun</em>.</p><p>He also revealed that he made seven attempts to proclaim his love to a girl he liked, but each time he was turned down, and was ridiculed and harassed for being an anime and manga aficionado.</p>.Japan's 'Hanami' heritage to add colour to Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.<p>The character of 'Hatsune Miku' debuted in 2007, and soon grabbed the attention of Kondo, who fell deeply in love with 'her'. His obsession with Miku made him a subject of bullying in his workplace, and he was then diagnosed with adjustment disorder.</p><p>Hatsune Miku is a vocaloid - a kind of singing voice synthesiser software, and its name literally translates to "the first sound of the future" in English. Miku is a fictitious 16-year-old pop vocalist with long, turquoise twintails. According to Kondo, Miku's calming voice saved his life and allowed him to reintegrate into society.<br><br>He married Miku in a Tokyo chapel in 2018 by spending a whopping 2 million yen (about $13,000) on the wedding. Later, Kondo learned about the term "fictosexual," which refers to a person who is drawn to fictitious characters sexually.</p>