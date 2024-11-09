Home
Homeworld

Blurred lines: 'Fictosexual' man celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with vocaloid 'wife' in Japan

Japan's Akihiko Kondo, aged 41, is happily married to a fictitious vocaloid named Hatsune Miku, and recently celebrated their sixth anniversary with much vigour and fervour.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:08 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 16:08 IST
World newsJapanFictionmarriageTrendingwifeHusband

