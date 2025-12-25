Menu
Homeworld

BNP’s Tarique Rahman visits ailing mother ex-PM Khaleda Zia in hospital

The 60-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman returned from self-exile in London earlier in the day, where he had been living since 2008.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 14:41 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 14:41 IST
World newsBangladeshBNP

