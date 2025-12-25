<p>Dhaka/New Delhi: BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday visited his mother, Bangladesh's ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, at a hospital, media reports said, marking their first reunion in the country in over 17 years.</p>.<p>The 60-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman returned from self-exile in London earlier in the day, where he had been living since 2008.</p>.<p>He visited his mother, octogenarian BNP Chairperson Zia, at a private hospital in Dhaka, where she is undergoing treatment for multiple health issues, the state-run <em>BSS</em> news agency reported.</p>.After 17 years in exile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman returns to Dhaka to rousing welcome.<p>The mother-son reunion on Bangladeshi soil comes after more than 17 years, although they have met several times in London, the <em>Dhaka Tribune</em> newspaper reported.</p>.<p>Tarique reached the Evercare hospital after addressing thousands of party supporters gathered at the July 36 Expressway in the capital, BSS reported.</p>.<p>His wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and their daughter Zaima Rahman reached the hospital before him, the report said.</p>.<p>Zubaida and Zaima accompanied Tarique from London to Dhaka.</p>.<p>Zia has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since November 23 for multiple health complications and was shifted to a coronary care unit (CCU) later.</p>.<p>On December 11, she was placed on “ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs.” Tarique returned home to a rousing welcome and his return is expected to energise his party workers ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.</p>.<p>He has emerged as a leading contender for prime ministership in the polls even as the country's Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, has been trying to throw a stiff competition to the BNP in the polls.</p>