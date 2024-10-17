Home
Homeworld

Brazillian woman becomes cop to avenge father's murder; sends culprit to jail 25 years after crime

This delay in justice did not sit well with the woman who was working as a lawyer at the time. Bent on exacting revenge, she became a prison officer in 2022.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 11:08 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 11:08 IST
World newsBrazilCrimeTrendingRevenge

