Brazillian woman becomes cop to avenge father's murder; sends culprit to jail 25 years after crime

<p>Justice, though delayed, is never denied. This came true for a Brazil woman who joined the police to avenge her father's murder, finally nabbing the person responsible 25 years after the killing, Brazilian media <em>Nova1</em> <a href="https://nova1.com.br/policial-que-prendeu-assassino-do-pai-25-anos-depois-do-crime-teve-crise-de-choro-apos-prisao/" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p><p>Gislayne Silva de Deus from north Brazil was just nine when her father was killed in a bar — shot over a debt of a little over $20 in 1999. The killer, despite taking him to a hospital, fled the scene.</p><p>Though he was initially caught and tried for the crime, the 12-year sentence he got in 2013 didn't translate to much justice for the victim's family as the assailant remained out of prison, fighting the verdict through many appeals.</p>. <p>In 2016, his final appeal was rejected and a warrant was put out for his arrest. However, he eluded capture.</p><p>This delay in justice did not sit well with the woman who was working as a lawyer at the time. Bent on exacting revenge, she became a prison officer in 2022.</p><p>She said she imagined seeing Gomes arriving where she worked to serve his sentence.</p><p>Then, she applied to join the police force and became a clerk this year, and soon tried to secure a move to the homicide unit. Once there, she set out to find her father's killer.</p><p>She came face to face with him twenty five years after the incident and was the one to inform him of why he was being arrested. The woman also filmed the moment, sharing it online.</p><p>"It's because of me that you are here. You are now going to pay," she says in the video, adding "When I saw the man who was responsible for my dad's death was finally in handcuffs, I couldn't hold back the tears."</p><p>The lawyer-turned-cop told local media it was like 'an explosion of feelings' for her.</p><p>She described her father as an 'honest and hard-working man' who encouraged his children to study and also spent time with them, helping with homework. She noted that he was always caring and close to them, adding that she and her sisters struggled after he passed.</p><p>Noting that the tragedy could have set off their lives in a different direction, the woman credited her mother with teaching them to follow the right path.</p>