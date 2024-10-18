BRICS not anti-West, only 'non-West', says Russian President Putin recalling India's stance

<p>Moscow: Days ahead of the BRICS Summit in his country, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday asserted that the grouping is not "anti-West", but is just “non-West”, also recalling that this is member state India’s stand.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.</p>.PM Modi to visit Russia from Oct 22-23 to attend BRICS Summit.<p>At an interaction with a group of foreign journalists here, Putin said the doors of BRICS were not closed to new members. He said as the grouping develops even the non-member countries will benefit economically.</p>.<p>He accused the United States of trying to stem development in China. “It’s like telling the sun not to rise,” he said.</p>.<p>Asked if there was a timeline for the war in Ukraine to end, Putin said setting one will be difficult and counterproductive. He said Russia will prevail.</p>