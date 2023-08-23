Home
Homeworld

LIVE
BRICS Summit Live: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrives in South Africa for BRICS Summit

Track all the latest BRICS Summit updates right here with DH!
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 02:41 IST

02:4023 Aug 2023

At a much-watched BRICS Summit, Vladimir Putin tries to rally support

The five-nation BRICS summit is focused on whether to expand the club and how to be a counterweight to Western powers, but the meeting opened in Johannesburg on Tuesday in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin attempting to rally the members via video to Moscow’s side. Read more

01:4323 Aug 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping says at BRICS Summit that China's economy is resilient and the fundamentals for long-term growth remained unchanged.

01:4323 Aug 2023

PM Modi with leaders of other member states at BRICS Summit

01:4323 Aug 2023

Cuban president arrives in South Africa for BRICS Summit

(Published 23 August 2023, 02:40 IST)
India NewsWorld newsChinaRussiaBrazilNarendra ModiVladimir PutinSouth AfricaXi JinpingBRICSJohannesburg

