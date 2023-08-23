BRICS Summit Live: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrives in South Africa for BRICS Summit
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 02:41 IST
At a much-watched BRICS Summit, Vladimir Putin tries to rally support
The five-nation BRICS summit is focused on whether to expand the club and how to be a counterweight to Western powers, but the meeting opened in Johannesburg on Tuesday in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin attempting to rally the members via video to Moscow’s side. Read more
Chinese President Xi Jinping says at BRICS Summit that China's economy is resilient and the fundamentals for long-term growth remained unchanged.
PM Modi with leaders of other member states at BRICS Summit
Cuban president arrives in South Africa for BRICS Summit
(Published 23 August 2023, 02:40 IST)