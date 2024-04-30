Britain and France are forging a new alliance over backing for Ukraine – and aim to bring Nato partners with them

British and French support

Since the February 2022 invasion, both countries have arguably been stalwart supporters of providing Ukraine with the full scope of its requirements to defend its sovereign territory.

This has included the provision of lethal weapons, aid, training and finance, supported by diplomatic commitment.

The UK, for example, has been responsible for two substantial projects to provide Ukraine with military assistance since the invasion of Crimea in 2014. Operation Orbital involved intensively training 22,000 troops from the armed forces of Ukraine, bringing both their infantry and medic skills to Nato’s standards.

Operation Interflex significantly improved Ukraine’s anti-armour capabilities before the invasion and has since provided further concentrated aid and training, totalling more than $5 million (3.9 million pounds) across 2022 and 2023.

The UK has also worked alongside nine other international partners, enabling more than 17,000 Ukrainian recruits to complete a five-week training course in the UK, while establishing a wider international effort to train a further 67,000 Ukrainian troops in more than 30 countries.

Together the UK and France have pressured the EU, and Germany in particular, into groundbreaking commitments of military aid. In doing so, Britain has become a strategic pacesetter in its provision of increasingly sophisticated weapons systems to Kyiv, including Challenger 2 main battle tanks, announced in January 2023, motivating Germany to commit Leopard 2 tanks less than a fortnight later.

UK and Dutch support recently triggered the construction of a new international aerial coalition, including the US, to procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine in the first instance, and in the longer term, enabling better coordination with Nato allies.

While Britain and France have supported Ukraine with cutting-edge hardware, including UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles and French SCALP-ELG Storm Shadow missiles, the question is whether their own commitment is sufficiently influential to draw others to emulate them. There are decent examples here: the Storm Shadow pledge placed significant pressure on the US to step up its own donations of Army Tactical Missile Systems, and pushed Germany to commit Taurus cruise missiles. However, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has still not committed to this.

But there are also worrying gaps. Delays caused by the US House of Representatives in approving the $60 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine is part of ongoing anxiety that the US may simply elect to draw down its commitments, and ultimately withdraw its support for Europe as a whole under a possible second Trump administration.

Delays from Germany, disagreements among EU countries over anti-Russian sanctions – as well as the ongoing strain of high energy prices, and diminishing military stockpiles – may also take their toll on the EU’s overall appetite for ongoing support for Ukraine.

The consequences of uneven European defence are serious, with even “Ukraine’s most ardent European backers struggling to prevent the Western effort becoming fractured and piecemeal”, according to geopolitical expert and former Foreign Office representative to the Ukraine Samir Puri.