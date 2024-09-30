Britain to become first G7 country to end coal power as last plant closes

London: Britain will become the first G7 country to end coal-fired power production on Monday with the closure of its last plant, Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar in England’s Midlands.

It will end over 140 years of coal power in Britain.

In 2015 Britain announced plans to close coal plants within the next decade as part of wider measures to reach its climate targets. At that time almost 30 per cent of the country’s electricity came from coal but this had fallen to just over 1 per cent last year.

“The UK has proven that it is possible to phase out coal power at unprecedented speed,” said Julia Skorupska, Head of the Powering Past Coal Alliance secretariat, a group of around 60 national governments seeking to end coal power.

The drop in coal power has helped cut Britain's greenhouse gas emissions, which have more than halved since 1990.