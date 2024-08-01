British Airways owner IAG scraps deal to acquire Air Europa

British Airways owner IAG terminated its proposed takeover of Spain's Air Europa on Thursday, citing regulatory environment concerns, less than two months after it offered remedies to antitrust regulators to secure approval for the deal.

IAG had offered concessions to the European Commission in June, after the watchdog warned the deal could reduce competition.

EU antitrust regulators had been poised to block the deal after IAG declined to offer additional remedies to address their concerns, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"It doesn't make sense for our shareholders and that's the reason we are abandoning the operation," IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego told a press call on Thursday.