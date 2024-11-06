British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves says she is confident about US trade after Trump election

<p>London: British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday that she believed trade flows between Britain and the United States would continue despite proposals by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose tariffs on US imports.</p><p>"President Trump has been president of the United States before and we continue to have a strong and healthy economic relationship, and we as a government will continue to make the case for free trade," Reeves told the Treasury Committee in the lower house of Britain's parliament.</p><p>"I'm confident that those trade flows will continue under the new president," she said.</p><p>Reeves said it was too early to consider any changes to forecasts for Britain's economy after the US elections. </p>