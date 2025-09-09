<p>London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday condemned Israeli military strikes on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders on Tuesday, saying they risked further escalation in the region.</p><p>"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region," he said in a post on X.</p><p>"The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza. This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace." </p>