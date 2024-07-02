British PM Sunak hunts for votes among the robots at dawn

Luton: Badly lagging in the race to win Britain's election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went hunting for votes among robots and staff in a retail distribution centre on Tuesday, kicking off his first campaign stop of the day before 5 am.

Sunak, who has often looked exhausted as he crossed the country during a six-week campaign, started the penultimate day of campaigning before Thursday's vote in a vast Ocado warehouse in Luton, north of London, watching robots pick items for delivery.

He then donned a high-vis jacket to help pick salad items at the warehouse owned by Ocado, one of Britain's most successful technology businesses, before he met staff over a cup of tea.