British police criticised over child strip search failings

"A much higher threshold should be met before a child is subjected to a humiliating and traumatising search that exposes intimate parts," Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza said.

The vast majority of such searches, which are permitted under strict conditions, were related to suspected drugs offences. Almost half resulted in no further action being taken.

Data showed 4% of strip searches between January 2018 and June 2023 were not compliant with statutory codes of practice and a further 11% were of concern. Britain's Home Office, which oversees policing, said improvements had been made but standards needed to rise.

Between July 2022 and June 2023 more than 50 searches were conducted in public view, contrary to guidelines.

Over the same period, Black children were four times more likely to be strip searched compared with the overall population, down from six times over the previous four years.

The report did not analyse the reason for this disparity but cited previously published broader inquiries to highlight "substantial ethnic disparities" in the criminal justice system.

The police watchdog investigating the 2020 search of the girl known only as 'Child Q' said three officers should face a gross misconduct hearing for breaches that included discriminating against her because of her race and sex.

De Souza said she was encouraged that the total number of child strip searches appeared to be declining - they were carried out roughly one every 14 hours between 2018 and 2023 - and there were signs police were recording details more accurately.