BTS member Suga fined $11,500 for drunk driving on e-scooter

Seoul: K-pop star Suga, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, has been fined 15 million won ($11,500/ Rs 9,62,895) by a court for drunk driving while on an electric scooter.

A judge at the Seoul Western District Court issued the fine in a summary judgment made last week after his case was referred to the prosecution, a court official said on Monday.

In August, the songwriter and rapper made an apology for the incident calling it "careless and wrong behaviour" with police also revoking his licence for riding the e-scooter while drunk.

Suga rode the scooter and tripped when parking at night, according to his label Big Hit Music, which is part of K-pop firm HYBE. The label also said he failed a breath test to measure his blood alcohol level conducted by police.