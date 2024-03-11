Bushra Bibi 'confined to small room' at her Bani Gala residence, claims Imran Khan's party

Islamabad: Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been “confined to a small room” despite her Bani Gala residence here being declared a sub-jail, a senior leader of the jailed former Pakistan prime minister's party claimed on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Omar Ayub, who has been nominated by the party and Sunni Ittehad Council lawmakers as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said Bushra Bibi’s “meal issues have not yet been resolved”, the Dawn newspaper reported.