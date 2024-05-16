Meta restores Facebook posts by Malaysian media on PM Anwar's meeting with Hamas

Meta Platforms has restored Facebook posts by Malaysian media covering Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's meeting this week with a Hamas leader, saying they were removed in error.

The removal had drawn complaints from Malaysia's government, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and which has warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and other social media companies if they were blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.

Anwar met Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas in Qatar on Monday. He later stressed that though he had good relations with the group's political leaders, he had no involvement in its military apparatus.