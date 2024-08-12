Businesses in Bangladesh hit by cash supply drought: Report

A senior official of another major commodity importer and processor said, "As such, I am unable to pay the full salaries to those who are daily wage earners. I told the workers to wait this week as there is no way I can manage cash now." Asserting that daily wage earners are facing a very difficult situation, the official said, "It's inhumane for them. If this situation persists for long, it will be very difficult to conduct business."

Riad Mahmud, managing director of National Polymer Group, said he believes the situation will hamper business if it persists, according to the report. However, he said it will not substantially hinder activities if it lasts a short time.