California man arrested for allegedly consuming severed leg of train accident victim: Report

In a tragic turn of events following a train accident in Wasco, California, a chilling discovery unfolded as authorities arrested a man for reportedly consuming the severed leg of a pedestrian fatally struck by the train, reports KBAK/FOX58.

Identified as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez, the suspected individual was apprehended for tampering with evidence at the Wasco Amtrak station on Friday, the publication said.

The incident unfolded around 8 am when deputies, alongside BNSF Railroad police, rushed to the scene following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a train at the Amtrak Station on G Street. Shockingly, Tellez was allegedly found removing crucial evidence—the severed leg—from the site.

In footage recorded by bystanders, Tellez is observed meticulously examining the detached leg, even seemingly sniffing it, before attempting to flee with the evidence.