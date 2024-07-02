Cambodian court jails environmental activists for plotting against government

Phnom Penh: Ten activists from the Cambodian environmental group Mother Nature were found guilty on charges of plotting against the government and insulting the king, the group's founder said on Tuesday.

Five of the defendants from the conservation group were arrested outside the court in Phnom Penh immediately after the verdict, founder Alejandro Gonzales-Davidson told Reuters.

Spanish national Gonzales-Davidson said that 10, including himself, were found guilty of plotting against the government, while three were also found guilty of insulting the king, under Cambodia's lese majeste laws.

Gonzales-Davidson was found guilty in absentia after being deported almost a decade ago.

Three of the members were sentenced to eight years in jail on both charges, he said.