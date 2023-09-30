Canada must not become a 'hub of all murderers': Bangladesh Foreign Minister

"Murderers can go to Canada and take shelter, and they can have a wonderful life while those he killed, their relatives are suffering (sic)," Momen was quoted as saying in the interview by the Times of India.

Speaking about one of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killers, the minister said, "He’s having a good life in Canada. He has been there. We have been requesting the Canadian government to send back self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu, the father of our nation. Unfortunately, Canada is not listening to us and they have come up with a variety of excuses. So, we also went to the Canadian court to understand what is the status since he is staying in Canada for a long time (sic)".

"So we are saying that Canada’s government is a government of the rule of law, they believe in the legal system. Canada must not be a hub of all murderers. We have been asking the Canadian government to deport them. They know it, but unfortunately, currently they don't even talk to us on this issue (sic)," Momen added.