Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

'This is obviously a tragedy that played out. The allegations are extremely serious. And we're going to treat them seriously. We're always concerned about the safety and well-being of Canadians. There are no specific threats that I'm aware of currently that are tied to foreign officials. But from a public safety point of view, we want to always protect the safety and well-being of Canadians whether their family has been here for generations or whether they arrived last month,' he added.