Canadian ministers, politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

LeBlanc, wrote in a post on X, “There is no place for acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear.”

The video showed Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the pro-Khalistan group, Sikh for Justice, and a lawyer based in New York, openly asking Hindus from Canada to “go back to India.”

Even the Public Safety Department of Canada called the video “offensive and hateful,” the report by the country's public broadcaster said.