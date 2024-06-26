CDC warns doctors about dengue as virus spreads to new regions

Federal health officials warned that the risk of contracting dengue in the United States has increased this year, a worrying sign as global cases of the mosquito-borne disease hit record numbers.

In the first half of this year, countries in the Americas reported twice as many cases as were reported in all of 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday in an alert to health care providers.

The region has seen nearly 10 million cases of the virus in 2024, most of which originated in outbreaks in South American countries like Brazil and Argentina.

While the local transmission of the virus in the mainland United States has been limited, Puerto Rico, which is classified as having “frequent or continuous” dengue risk, declared a public health emergency in March and has reported nearly 1,500 cases.

Cases of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral illness that can be fatal, are surging around the world. The increase is occurring both in places that have long struggled with the disease and in areas where its spread was unheard-of until the past year or two, including France, Italy and Chad, in Central Africa.

There have even been a few hundred cases of local transmission in the United States. Florida health officials urged the public to take precautions — like wearing bug spray and dumping out standing water — after reporting a locally acquired case of dengue this month.

What is dengue fever, and why is it becoming more widespread?

Dengue, a viral fever, is transmitted by Aedes species of mosquitoes. It can cause excruciating joint pain. It is also known by a grim nickname: breakbone fever.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has been driving many of the current outbreaks, is native to Africa, where it originally lived in forests and fed on animals. But decades ago the species spread to the rest of the world via trade routes.

It adapted to urban areas, feeding on people and breeding in small bits of trapped water in places such as old tires, discarded bottle caps, and trays used to catch air-conditioner drips.

Now, as more people move to urban areas — many to lower-quality housing in developing countries — they are more vulnerable to the virus. And climate change is bringing the mosquito to new places, where it is flourishing.

“Aedes mosquitoes thrive in warm and humid environments, so definitely climate change and rising temperatures and also extreme weather events are helping extend their habitat range,” said Dr. Gabriela Paz-Bailey, chief of the dengue branch at the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

How dangerous is dengue?

Only 1 in 4 dengue cases are symptomatic. Some infections may produce only a mild flulike illness. But others can result in dreadful symptoms, including headache, vomiting, high fever and aching joint pain. Full recovery can take weeks.

About 5 per cent of people who get sick will progress to so-called severe dengue, which causes plasma, the protein-rich fluid component of blood, to leak out of blood vessels. Some patients may go into shock, causing organ failure.

Severe dengue has a mortality rate of up to 5 per cent in people whose symptoms are treated. Left untreated, however, the mortality rate is 15 per.

Severe dengue may go untreated because patients live far from medical care or can’t afford it. It can happen because hospitals are overwhelmed with cases during an outbreak, or because dengue isn’t diagnosed in time as it appears in a new area.

Who is at risk?

Already 40 per cent of people globally live in areas where they are at risk of dengue infection; the disease is most common in tropical countries, such as Brazil.

The people most vulnerable to dengue live in housing that doesn’t keep mosquitoes away from them. In studies on communities along the US southern border, in areas where the Aedes aegypti mosquito is well established, researchers found that there were as many or sometimes even more of the mosquitoes on the Texas side, but far fewer dengue cases there than on the Mexican side.