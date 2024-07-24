Chilli not cancer: China man with cough for 2 years makes relieving discovery

A man from China's Zhejiang province, who had been coughing for over 2 years fearing that he might have lung cancer, heaved a sigh of relief upon knowing that the reason behind all this was just chilli pepper.

Xu (45) had choked on a chilli pepper during a hotpot meal and had been taking medication for his continuous coughing but didn't experience any improvement in his health, South China Morning Post reported.

In June 2024, seeking medical help he went to the Thoracic Surgery Department at the Zhejiang Hospital, where a lung scan showed a 1 cm mass stuck in his lung.

Later on, a pre-surgery examination verified a mass-related growth in his right lung leading to fears of pneumonia, a malignant tumour or lung cancer.

On July 3, Xu had a surgery scheduled before which the thoracic surgeon told him that the purpose of the surgery was to procure a sample of his lung tissue to examine the nature of the growing mass.