China acknowledges imprisoning a British man on spy charges

A British businessman who disappeared from public view in China in 2018 was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022, China’s foreign ministry said Friday, in its first public acknowledgment of the case.

The businessman, Ian J Stones, had lived in China since the 1970s, working for companies such as General Motors and Pfizer. For years after he vanished, there was no public information about his whereabouts, though some in the business community privately discussed his secret detention.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said that Stones had been convicted in 2022 of “buying and unlawfully supplying intelligence for an organization or individual outside China.” Stones’ appeal of the verdict was rejected in September 2023, the spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said.

Wang was responding to reporters’ questions at a regularly scheduled news conference, after The Wall Street Journal reported Stones’ case Thursday.

“The Chinese courts heard the trial strictly in accordance with the law,” Wang said, adding that China “protects the lawful rights of Chinese and foreign parties.”

It is unclear when Stones will be released and whether he will be given credit for time served before his conviction.

Laura Stones, Ian Stones’ daughter, did not respond to a request for comment. But she told The Wall Street Journal that Chinese authorities had not given her or British Embassy staff access to the legal documents in the case, nor allowed them to attend the trial.

The revelation is likely to deepen concerns among foreign companies about the risks of operating in China in an increasingly insular political climate, led by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, and the country’s powerful security agencies.