Homeworld

China asks US to release Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife ‘at once’

The ministry earlier on Saturday condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife, describing it as a hegemonic act that seriously violates international law.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 09:43 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 09:43 IST
World newsUSChinaVenezuelaNicolas Maduro

