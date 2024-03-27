China assures Sri Lanka of support in debt restructuring

Colombo: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has assured his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena of Beijing’s support to Colombo’s debt restructuring process as the island nation tries to resurrect its bankrupt economy.

Gunawardena, who is on an official tour of China, met Li on Tuesday in Beijing, a statement from the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office said here.

The two premiers also witnessed the signing of nine new agreements between China and Sri Lanka, it said without providing any details.