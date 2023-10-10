China Belt and Road stocks fall on Mideast war

Clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have claimed more than 1,500 lives since Hamas' surprise strike on Saturday and have spurred a rally in oil and gold prices and selling in riskier assets as global investors turn cautious that the conflict could spread. China's benchmark index fell for a second session on Tuesday, despite signs of a domestic economic recovery and gains on Wall Street, with shares from steelmakers to railway builders down on concerns over potential disruptions to their businesses.