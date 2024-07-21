China braces for twin tropical cyclones after deadly flash floods

Beijing: Two tropical cyclones will bring gales and heavy rain to China's eastern seaboard this week, with the first expected to make landfall on Sunday, after deadly flash floods struck the country's interior over the weekend.

Prapiroon, named after a Thai rain god, is expected to make landfall in China's southernmost island province of Hainan on Sunday night as a strong tropical storm, the first tropical cyclone to hit China this year, national forecasters said.

Formed in the South China Sea, Prapiroon's centre was about 275 km (170 miles) southeast of the Hainan city of Wanning as of 7 a.m. (2300 GMT).

The maximum wind speed near its centre will be up to 30 metres per second (110 kph) when Prapiroon lands, the National Meteorological Centre said, predicting torrential rains in Hainan and along the coast of Guangdong, China's most populous province.