Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China clamps down on quest for soup dumplings by 'Night Riding Army'

The trend was set off in June, Chinese media said, after four women college students chronicled their ride on social media to eat dumplings in the morning.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 05:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 05:43 IST
World newsChinaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us