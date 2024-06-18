China dismisses EU comments on human rights crackdown

Beijing/Brussels: China on Tuesday dismissed European Union calls for it to stop alleged human rights violations and said it opposed "double standards" and interference in its internal affairs.

The EU said on Monday after an EU delegation visited Tibet and met with Chinese officials last week that it was concerned about what it called the "very serious" human rights situation in China, in particular in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

This included a crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists in China. The EU urged China to investigate any rights violations and expressed concern about cases of unlawful detention, enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment, the EU said in a statement.

In response, Chinese officials said the EU should "stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues".

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a briefing that China was willing to cooperate with the EU on the issue on a basis of equality and mutual respect.