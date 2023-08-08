Home
world

China drafts rules for using facial recognition technology

The use of the technology will also require individual's consent, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 01:49 IST



China's cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday it has issued draft rules to oversee the security management of facial recognition technology in the country.

It said facial recognition technology can only be used to process facial information when there is a specific purpose and sufficient necessity, and with strict protective measures.

The use of the technology will also require individual's consent, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

If there are other non-biometric identification technology solutions available that can achieve the same purpose or meet equivalent business requirements, priority should be given to selecting that non-biometric identification technology solution, it said.

(Published 08 August 2023, 01:49 IST)
World newsChina

