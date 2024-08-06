China, ISI behind escalation of student-led protests in Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan's external intelligence agency, ISI, and China are suspected to be behind the escalation of protests in Bangladesh that snowballed into events leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her fleeing the country.
As per a report in The Times of India, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, which allegedly has a staunch anti-India stance has a role in inflaming the protests and turning student demonstrations against quota into an effort to dethrone Hasina.
The student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) reportedly was determined to replace Hasina with a regime that is an ally of Pakistan and China. As per the publication, their plan is to make Bangladesh a hub for anti-India terror groups.
"The ISI-backed Jamaat-e-Islami had received substantial financial backing earlier this year to destabilise the Sheikh Hasina govt. A significant portion of this funding is believed to have originated from Chinese entities operating in Pakistan," the report quoted an official as saying.
Another official told TOI that the ultimate goal of the ISI-backed Jamaat-e-Islami is to have a Taliban-type government in Bangladesh. "The ISI has been assuring them of their support in achieving this goal. Their proximity became flagrant in the wake of the strengthening ties between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's army chief will meet student protest leaders today as the country awaits the formation of a new government a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled following a violent uprising against her.
The leaders of the Students Against Discrimination on Tuesday said they want Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.
In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said they have already talked with 84-year-old Yunus, who has agreed to take the responsibility to save Bangladesh.
"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.
He said the names of the other members of the interim government would be announced soon.
(With Reuters, PTI inputs)
