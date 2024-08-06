China, ISI behind escalation of student-led protests in Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan's external intelligence agency, ISI, and China are suspected to be behind the escalation of protests in Bangladesh that snowballed into events leading to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her fleeing the country.

As per a report in The Times of India, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, which allegedly has a staunch anti-India stance has a role in inflaming the protests and turning student demonstrations against quota into an effort to dethrone Hasina.

The student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) reportedly was determined to replace Hasina with a regime that is an ally of Pakistan and China. As per the publication, their plan is to make Bangladesh a hub for anti-India terror groups.

"The ISI-backed Jamaat-e-Islami had received substantial financial backing earlier this year to destabilise the Sheikh Hasina govt. A significant portion of this funding is believed to have originated from Chinese entities operating in Pakistan," the report quoted an official as saying.

Another official told TOI that the ultimate goal of the ISI-backed Jamaat-e-Islami is to have a Taliban-type government in Bangladesh. "The ISI has been assuring them of their support in achieving this goal. Their proximity became flagrant in the wake of the strengthening ties between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments."