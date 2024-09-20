China, Japan reached agreement in August on Fukushima water discharge

Beijing: China and Japan reached a consensus in August on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday, bringing to an end a diplomatic dispute that had rumbled on for over two years.

Beijing called the release "a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications," when Tokyo started discharging treated radioactive water from the site in August 2023. It also announced a blanket ban on all aquatic products from Japan.

Japan in turn criticised China for spreading "scientifically unfounded claims," after the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, said the plan met international standards and would have a "negligible" impact on people and the environment, a month before Japan released the water.