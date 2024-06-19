China keeps its distance as Russia and North Korea deepen ties

Beijing/Seoul: China reacted guardedly this week as Russia and North Korea deepened their ties and vowed to resist the United States-led West, with Beijing avoiding any trilateral arrangement that might complicate its relations with other countries.

On Wednesday, Beijing watched from the sidelines as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared his "in-most thoughts" with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lin Jian said a briefing on Tuesday only that the summit was a bilateral exchange between Russia and North Korea but did not elaborate.

"China has certain reservations regarding North Korea's deepening military cooperation with Russia, which could undermine Beijing's near monopoly of geopolitical influence over Pyongyang," said Tong Zhao of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"China is also careful not to create the perception of a de facto alliance among Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang, as this will not be helpful for China to maintain practical cooperation with key Western countries," Zhao said.

Since North Korea eased its anti-pandemic border controls last year, trade with China has rebounded but Kim's political engagement has been dominated by Russia.