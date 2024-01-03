JOIN US
Homeworld

China ready to support Japan quake relief, Premier Li says

'I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to their families and the injured,' Li said in a message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 11:34 IST

Beijing: China is ready to provide necessary support for Japan's earthquake relief, Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

"I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and sincere condolences to their families and the injured," Li said in a message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

The death toll has risen to 64, Japanese authorities said, making the earthquake the deadliest in Japan since at least 2016.

(Published 03 January 2024, 11:34 IST)
