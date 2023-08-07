Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China says Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to 'consolidate international consensus'

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 10:01 IST

Follow Us

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that recent international talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis helped "consolidate international consensus".

China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, "had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis... listened to all sides' opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus," the foreign ministry said in a written statement.

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 August 2023, 10:01 IST)
World newsChinaSaudi ArabiaIndiaUnited States of America

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT