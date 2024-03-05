China sets 2024 GDP growth target at around 5%, same as last year

Beijing: China has set an economic growth target for 2024 of around 5 per cent, similar to last year's goal and in line with analysts' expectations, according to an official work report released on Tuesday.

To meet the goal, China plans to run a budget deficit of 3 per cent of economic output, down from a revised 3.8 per cent last year, the report said. But crucially, it plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in special treasury bonds, which are typically not included in the budget.

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament, is due to hear Premier Li Qiang's maiden work report at its annual meeting in Beijing this week.