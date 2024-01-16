JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China summons Philippines ambassador after Marcos congratulates Taiwan's Lai

Chinese Foreign Ministry said, 'President Marcos gravely violated the 'one China' principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China's internal affairs.'
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 09:39 IST

Follow Us

Beijing: China on Tuesday summoned the ambassador from the Philippines and warned the country "not to play with fire" after its President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday congratulated Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-Te on his election victory.

"President Marcos gravely violated the 'one China' principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China's internal affairs," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

The Philippines' Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's "One China policy" after Marcos' comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 09:39 IST)
World newsChinaPhilippinesTaiwan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT