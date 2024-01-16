China summons Philippines ambassador after Marcos congratulates Taiwan's Lai

Beijing: China on Tuesday summoned the ambassador from the Philippines and warned the country "not to play with fire" after its President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday congratulated Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-Te on his election victory.

"President Marcos gravely violated the 'one China' principle, went against political commitments to China, and interfered in China's internal affairs," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

The Philippines' Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's "One China policy" after Marcos' comment.