<p>Hong Kong: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/chinas-baby-benefits-are-tiny-that-isnt-the-point-3670383">China </a>removed a three-decade-old tax exemption on contraceptive drugs and devices from January 1 in new steps to spur a flagging birth rate.</p><p>Condoms and contraceptive pills now incur value-added tax of 13%, the standard rate for most consumer goods.</p><p>The move comes as Beijing struggles to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/women-can-live-up-to-100-years-if-they-bear-10-kids-chinese-professors-claim-sparks-public-backlash-3349325"> boost birth rates</a> in the world's second-largest economy. China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024 and experts have cautioned the downturn will continue. </p><p>China exempted childcare subsidies from personal income tax and rolled out an annual childcare subsidy last year, following a series of "fertility-friendly" measures in 2024, such as urging colleges and universities to provide "love education" to portray marriage, love, fertility and family in a positive light. Top leaders again pledged last month at the annual Central Economic Work Conference to promote "positive marriage and childbearing attitudes" to stabilise birth rates.</p><p>China's birth rates have been falling for decades as a result of the one-child policy China implemented from 1980 to 2015, and rapid urbanisation.</p><p>The high cost of childcare and education as well as job uncertainty and a slowing economy have also discouraged many young Chinese from getting married and starting a family. </p>