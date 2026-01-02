Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China taxes condoms, contraceptive drugs in bid to spur birth rate

China's ‍birth rates have been falling for decades as a result of the one-child policy China implemented from 1980 to 2015, and rapid urbanisation.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 05:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 05:57 IST
World newsChinaPopulationHealthcareBirth rateTrendingCondom

Follow us on :

Follow Us