Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China's Xi Jinping hosts 'old friend' Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un in challenge to West

North Korean state media confirmed Kim's arrival, saying he was greeted by Chinese officials including foreign minister Wang Yi and expressed his thanks to Xi for his hospitality.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 14:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 14:06 IST
World newsChinaXi Jinping

Follow us on :

Follow Us