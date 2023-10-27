China's ex-premier leaves an unfinished reform legacy

Beijing: When China's Communist Party released the names of its 205-person Central Committee a year ago, there was a glaring omission: Li Keqiang, the premier.

The exclusion of Li, who died of a heart attack on Friday at the age of 68, seemed to confirm what many long assumed - that his brand of economic reform had been officially scrapped in favor of President Xi Jinping's state-led approach to the economy.

Reform is once again on the minds of China's policy makers and analysts as it struggles to revive flagging consumer demand and fend off Japan-style economic stagnation.

But rather than push changes advocated by many economists, such as renewed urbanisation and more space for private enterprise, China under Xi has put more power in the hands of the state.

"It’s not an exaggeration to say that an era is over – an era when reforms could be steadily pushed forward," said a government policy adviser who declined to be identified.