Chinese Bharatnayam dancer makes history; performs 'Arangetram' in China

Beijing: Lei Muzi, a 13-year-old school student scripted history when she performed Bharatanatyam "Arangetram" in China, a landmark in the journey of the ancient Indian dance form that is gaining popularity in the neighbouring country.

Lei made her solo dance debut here on Sunday in front of the celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, Indian diplomats and a large audience of Chinese fans.

For ardent Chinese fans of Indian classical art and dance forms who devoted their lives to learning and performing them for decades, her debut was a moment of history and a milestone as it was the first-ever “Arangetram” -- Bharatnatyam's graduation ceremony -- in China.