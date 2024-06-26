Chinese liquor makers endeavour to give Westerners a taste for baijiu

London/Shanghai: Makers of the Chinese liquor baijiu are reformulating the fiery grain liquid to appeal to a wider client base, including cocktail drinkers in New York, Los Angeles and London, as sales at home slow. While sales in China are still rising, top baijiu makers like Kweichow Moutai face far slower growth than in the past as younger generations increasingly opt for alternatives to the country's national liquor.

Now, in a bid to find new pockets of growth, some major makers of the colourless liquor are starting to pitch it to Western consumers outside of China for the first time.

Baijiu is little known in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, however, so many Western drinkers would have to learn to like the flavour.

Baijiu, which translates as 'white alcohol', usually has between 40 per cent and 60 per cent alcohol content. It is generally distilled from sorghum, although wheat, barley, millet or glutinous rice are also used.

Its taste varies depending on the region or way it is produced. Some say it is similar to vodka. Another well-known type is likened to soy sauce.

Chinese companies' moves to push baijiu outside of China come as Western drinks groups like Pernod Ricard and Diageo muscle in on Chinese liquor makers' turf, tempting China's twenty and thirty somethings with Irish and Scotch whiskies in particular.

Shede Spirits, based in China's Sichuan province, sells two baijiu brands in China and to Chinese consumers globally. Its more expensive brand, Shede, goes for up to $1,000 per bottle.

The company, controlled by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, said it is holding tasting sessions to identify tweaks to the flavour of the Shede brand, in hopes of appealing to non-Chinese drinkers.

The participants will come from the United States, Australia, Britain and other European countries, as well as places like Japan and Singapore.

"We figured out that the foreigners, their taste is finer," said Zhu Yingcai, Shede's head of sales and marketing, adding that compared to vodka baijiu can be "heavy and very thick".

Over time, Shede believes Westerners will come to enjoy baijiu, and it could steal market share from other spirits, he said.

The company will sell the international version of its Shede baijiu for around $150 from September in countries in parts of Europe, the United States and Japan, according to Zhu.